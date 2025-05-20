Afram Plains Poised to Feed the Nation

The Kwahu Asabi Royal Foundation, founded under the office of Nana Otukwa Mpareko VI, marked a major milestone over the weekend of May 17–18, 2025, as it hosted the third edition of its annual Interprofessional Collaboration for Community Development (ICCD) Summit in Amankwakrom, Afram Plains.

Held under the theme “Collaboration for Development,” the two-day summit brought together thought leaders and stakeholders from the health, education, and agriculture sectors, united by a shared commitment to unlocking the vast socio-economic potential of the Afram Plains and building a self-reliant future for its people.

The event pulsed with activity and promise. A vibrant traditional food bazaar highlighted local cuisine and youth talent, while residents benefited from free health screenings and NHIS registrations through a partnership with the Presbyterian Hospital and a research and data collection exercise to deepen understanding around Menstrual hygiene management stigma and shame, led by Dr.Sevaughn Banks and professor at the Stanislaus State University in the United States.

The summit was well received by guests and partners, who emphasized the importance of collective action in realizing the region’s untapped potential. Among them was Mr. Benoni Akpetey, Director of Operations at Octagon Development Limited, who commended professionals across sectors, for embracing the interprofessional model.

“We will continue to support by making agricultural inputs and services available to various farmer groups,” he stated, reaffirming Octagon’s commitment to the Foundation’s vision.

Adding a global perspective, Ms. Aseda Otabil, Deputy General Manager at Pureco Africa, a Budapest-based water engineering firm, reaffirmed the company’s investment in agricultural innovation: “Pureco is committed to contributing our expertise to explore ways of infusing cutting-edge water storage systems, rainwater harvesting solutions, and efficient irrigation technologies into Afram Plains agriculture,” she said.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect what we have, lest we one day look back and realize we were careless with a resource so vital to life.”

Hon. Wolarse Kpeli, MP for the Afram Plains North District, lauded the Foundation’s leadership and called for broader community engagement in development efforts.“Agriculture is our key advantage and it takes a united community to harness its full potential,” he said.

For Nana Otukwa Mpareko VI, the summit symbolized a powerful union between tradition and progress. “This summit reflects traditional leadership working with modern development strategies to drive change,” he said, highlighting the Foundation’s mission to align grassroots action with Ghana’s national development goals.

The 2025 ICCD Summit celebrated the region’s achievements while setting the stage for continued growth. As the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative, community-led development, the Afram Plains stood out not just as a region of potential, but as one of real promise and rising momentum.

About the Kwahu Asabi Foundation

Based in the Kwahu Afram Plains district and established by the office of Nana Otukwa Mpareko VI, the Kwahu Asabi Royal Foundation, as an NGO, empowers individuals and groups within the Kwahu Afram Plains region to promote sustainable practices across health, education, and agriculture.

The Foundation is dedicated to creating safe, inclusive communities that thrive through collaborative and localized development.