Afreximbank’s CANEX Launches Third Edition of African Short Film Competition

Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), an initiative by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has announced the third edition of its CANEX Shorts competition, spotlighting emerging filmmakers from Africa and the diaspora. The platform offers young creators a chance to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes and global exposure.

Open to filmmakers aged 18 to 35, the competition features three categories: Best Fiction, Best Documentary, and Best Animation. Entrants must be of African origin, whether residing on the continent, in the diaspora, or the Caribbean. Each participant may submit one original film, produced in 2023 or later, with a maximum duration of five minutes. Winners in each category will receive $2,000, along with the opportunity to screen their work at CANEX during the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers this September.

The event, a key gathering for Africa’s creative industries, will connect filmmakers with investors, distributors, and industry leaders across film, music, fashion, and visual arts. A jury of renowned African film experts will select the winning entries from a shortlist of 30 films.

Last year’s winners included Botswana’s Silent Screams (Best Fiction), Kenya’s We Shall Not Forget (Best Documentary), and Ghana’s *Room-5* (Best Animation). The jury also awarded special mentions to Vodoun Nouminssin and Rain Is Not the Cloud’s Last Parade, reflecting the competition’s high caliber.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade, emphasized the initiative’s economic and cultural significance: “Africa’s $5 billion film industry is ripe with untapped potential. CANEX Shorts not only elevates African storytelling but also unlocks job opportunities and global market access for our creatives.”

Submissions are open via FilmFreeway until the deadline, with attendance at IATF2025 free for registered participants.

As Africa’s creative economy gains momentum, initiatives like CANEX Shorts bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. By fostering cross-border collaboration and investment, Afreximbank is positioning the continent’s film industry as a competitive player in global cultural trade one story at a time.