Afreximbank’s New President Faces Strategic Decision After Fitch Downgrade

The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) confronts a critical strategic choice under its incoming president following a credit downgrade by Fitch Ratings.

The agency lowered Afreximbank to BBB-, placing it one level above non-investment grade, intensifying scrutiny on the institution’s future path.

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, stated the downgrade signifies more than a technical adjustment. “News that Fitch, a rating agency, has downgraded the credit of Afreximbank to one notch above junk status will naturally trigger scrutiny of the legacy of Afreximbank’s outgoing Boss, Prof Oramah,” Simons said.

He identified this as a pivotal moment with broad implications for the bank’s leadership and credibility.

Outgoing President Prof. Benedict Oramah expanded Afreximbank’s balance sheet and pan-African presence, providing crucial liquidity to governments during economic stress. However, Simons highlighted the failure to secure Preferred Creditor Status (PCS), which protects multilateral lenders during sovereign defaults.

This shortfall became evident during Ghana’s 2022 debt default. While Ghana’s initial government accepted Afreximbank’s PCS invocation, the subsequent administration, aligned with IMF frameworks, required the bank to participate in restructuring and accept losses alongside other creditors. Simons stated this episode underpins Fitch’s credit concerns.

Simons noted Afreximbank’s operational model differs significantly from traditional multilateral development banks like the African Development Bank. Key distinctions include higher interest rates, shorter loan tenures typically between 7 and 10 years, a blended ownership structure with government and private shareholders, limited public disclosure of loan terms, and a client base including higher-risk sovereigns.

Despite these factors, Simons observed strong government engagement: “African governments like Afreximbank’s flexible, transactional, ask-no-questions style,” he remarked, adding that government deposits now exceed $35 billion.

The incoming president must now decide whether to maintain Afreximbank’s high-risk, high-reward model offering flexibility and profit, or pursue a more conservative, transparent approach. Simons explained this strategic pivot could potentially secure PCS and improve credit ratings but would likely reduce profit and growth.

“It’s a tough decision: stay with high-risk, high-reward plus flexibility and make a lot of profit. Or reduce profits and growth rate, help broke desperate governments, and boost rating to acquire ‘special status’ reputation,” Simons stated. This choice will determine the bank’s long-term viability in global capital markets and its capacity to support Africa’s development.

Afreximbank remains a significant source of rapid foreign exchange financing for African governments facing urgent fiscal needs.