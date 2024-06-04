Africa and Korea Strengthen Ties at 2024 Summit

Don Victor Mooney, Goodwill Ambassador for the Equatorial Guinea Tennis Federation, visited the Korean Tennis Association at Olympic Park on Tuesday as part of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.

The summit aimed to strengthen relations between Korea and Africa under the theme “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity”.

Mooney, received by Mr. Choi Cheon Jin, Secretary General, presented tennis equipment and gear, embodying the Olympic Spirit of Humanity and Cultural Exchanges.

He also toured the home of the Korea Open, marking a successful conclusion to the summit.