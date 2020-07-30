The Africa Armwrestling Federation (AFA) will organize virtual referees and coaching seminars for member federations across the continent in August.



The AFA Board in consultation with the Technical Directorate would organize two separate training programs on Sunday, August 2, 2020, for referees and on Sunday, August 9, 2020, for coaches.

Participants would be taken through the Technical & Competition Rules, Armwrestling Techniques & Equipment, Refereeing, Universal Words, Designing Training Programs, Avoiding Injuries amongst others.

This would be the first-ever virtual training as AFA traditionally organises referees training at championships and coaching at the request of each member country.

Course Director, Egyptian Nasr Youssef is Head Referee for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) Referees Panel Member. He will be assisted by AFA Director of Training, Husseini Akueteh Addy from Ghana.

The Deputy General Secretary of AFA, Charles Osei Asibey said “we would continue to work with our people for our people, empower our referees, coaches and build the capacities of our administrators whilst we pray for Covid-19 to be over and give way to full Armwrestling Activities.

“The World’s major activities including Sports either has been suspended or cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the World and Armwrestling is not an exception.”

He added that the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) would continue with the development and promotion of the sport of Armwrestling on the continent until the situation is brought to normalcy.

AFA requests all National Association who wishes to train would-be/refresh its referees and coaches to send names to [email protected]

