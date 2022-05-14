Africa: Authorities Pledge To Commit To Free, Fair Elections

The Executive Committee of the Association of African Election Authorities (AAEA) says it remains committed to the professional, free and fair conduct of elections on the continent.

The committee has, therefore, called on all regional and sub-regional bodies, civil society and the development community to partner with them in pursuing and driving the agenda.

They made this pledge in a communique at the end of a two-day meeting of the Executive Committee of the AAEA held in Accra, Ghana.

The AAEA is a platform that brings together heads of Election Management Bodies in Africa to dialogue, share experiences, set standards, and exchange lessons and best practices in election management.

It said after a two-year period of dormancy, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, members had resolved to revive the association’s activities in order to amplify its relevance and influence on the issues of election management.

The communique noted that the executive committee developed a medium-term strategic plan to guide their priorities and activities over the next three to five years.

It said the meeting also developed a short- to medium-term work plan to enable the Association achieve its mission of providing peer-to-peer support, knowledge-sharing and exchange over the short term.

“Members recognised information technology, social media, and digitalization of electoral processes as areas where capacity building could be offered,” the communique said.

It announced that it would hold its next general assembly meeting in Mozambique in November, 2022.