Africa Business Forum: Tapping Youth, Resources to Ignite Continental Economic Boom

African leaders and policymakers convened in Addis Ababa on Monday for the eighth Africa Business Forum, urging the continent to convert its vast, underutilized potential into tangible prosperity.

The two-day summit, themed “From Potential to Prosperity: Activating Africa’s Regional Value Chains,” spotlighted the urgent need to harness the continent’s demographic dividend and natural wealth to drive industrialization and economic self-reliance.

“Youth, resources, and strategic partnerships are Africa’s untapped trumps,” said Ethiopia’s President Taye Atske Selassie, addressing delegates. With over 60% of Africans under 25—a demographic dividend unmatched globally—leaders stressed the paradox of a continent rich in human capital yet plagued by youth unemployment and underdevelopment. “Our challenge is not potential, but execution,” Atske Selassie added, calling for bolder investments in manufacturing, digitalization, and infrastructure.

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), framed Africa’s predicament as a “development paradox.” Despite hosting 65% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and a workforce dominated by agriculture, the continent remains a net food importer. “Why do we export raw materials only to import finished goods at exorbitant costs?” Gatete asked, urging African nations to industrialize with “urgency, not incrementalism.”

Gatete outlined a roadmap for transformation, advocating for regional agro-processing hubs to convert raw materials into high-value exports, harmonized regulatory frameworks to ease cross-border trade, and public-private partnerships to spur innovation. He also emphasized digitalization and infrastructure as critical pillars, warning that fragmented markets and poor connectivity perpetuate Africa’s exclusion from global value chains.

The forum, co-hosted by UNECA and the Africa Finance Corporation, also tackled financing gaps and Africa’s global image. A presidential dialogue highlighted the need to rebrand the continent from a “land of untapped potential” to a hub of production and innovation. “Africa’s story is not written in stone,” said a participant, urging a shift from dependency to self-sufficiency.

As the continent grapples with climate pressures and geopolitical shifts, the forum’s urgency reflects a broader reckoning: Africa’s future hinges on transforming its youth bulge into a skilled workforce and its resources into value-added goods. The path forward, leaders agreed, demands collaboration, policy coherence, and a rejection of business-as-usual. “The time for talk is over,” Gatete concluded. “Africa’s moment is now—or never.”