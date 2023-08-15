Africa Can Survive Without European Aid – Timo Media

A Pan-Africanist and a well-known Tik Toker, Timo Media, has stated unequivocally that with or without European aid, Africa as a continent can survive.

According to him, the perception that Europeans and Americans have that they are aiding Africans is erroneous since Africans are rather assisting them; stressing that, Africans have been surviving before the Europeans came to the game.

In a short viral video sighted by News Ghana on Tik Toker, the Pan-Africanist stated vehemently that the African population made up of 1.2 billion cannot survive on 100 million dollars which Europeans claimed they giving to Africans as aid.

Adding that Europeans are only giving a fraction of what they have taken from Africans. “They make 500 billion all over the African continent and give back 100 million dollars.

“Europeans claim, Africa’s problem is their leaders; who is kicking out the good leaders in Africa? Why was Laurent Gbagbo overthrown? Why was Muammar Gaddafi killed? Why was Magufuli Killed?

We have bad leaders in Africa because Europeans want Africa to have bad leaders for them to steal. When they steal the money where do they go? They go to the same Europe and America.

We have black skin Africa leading us but their souls and hearts are white, they are Europeans in Black skin. Africans are rather helping the Europeans and Americans,” he stated.