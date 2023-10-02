Africa CDC calls for self-reliance in healthcare product manufacturing in Africa

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for concerted efforts to achieve self-reliance in healthcare product manufacturing in Africa.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, made the call as Revital Healthcare EPZ Ltd. became the first African company to be granted pre-qualification status by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their early activation auto-disable syringe.

“In line with its vision for a New Public Health Order, Africa CDC is committed to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities on the continent. We recognize that achieving WHO pre-qualification status for the company’s early activation auto-disable syringe is a significant step towards self-reliance in healthcare product production,” the Africa CDC said in a statement issued late Friday.

The Africa CDC underscored its commitment to promote local manufacturing excellence to enhance healthcare delivery and ensure the availability of critical medical supplies on the continent.

“We call on the WHO, investors and other partners to strengthen their efforts and work in support of African manufacturing, including regulatory facilitation and support, and to do so in collaboration and coordination with Africa,” it said.

According to the Africa CDC, while eight manufacturers worldwide have WHO pre-qualification status for this product, Revital Healthcare EPZ Ltd. stands as the first and only African producer.

It said the latest approval of Revital Healthcare EPZ Ltd. serves to highlight why Africa CDC continues to call for focused and supportive regulatory processes for African manufacturers. “This milestone is expected to revolutionize the healthcare landscape in Africa by reducing average syringe transport times by up to 80-90 percent, crucial for rapid outbreak responses and timely immunization campaigns.”

According to the Africa CDC, the company is now poised to produce over 300 million auto-disable syringes annually, strengthening Africa’s healthcare infrastructure and securing the supply of essential medical equipment on the continent.

It said the company’s accomplishment “exemplifies the potential of African innovation and manufacturing prowess. It underscores our collective commitment to building a resilient and self-sufficient healthcare ecosystem in Africa.”