The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, disclosed that just five African countries account for 72 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent.

“South Africa accounts for 50 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent, followed by Egypt which has eight percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent,” it said.

“Morocco comes third with five percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent, while Nigeria and Ethiopia round the top of five list with each having four percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent,” said the Africa CDC statement.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 1,212,012 as the death toll from the pandemic rose to 28,596, according to the latest figures from the Africa CDC.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that some 942,249 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

The Africa CDC report disclosed South Africa is way ahead compared to the rest of the continent both in terms of number of COVID-19 cases and ratio of COVID-19 infected population.

“South Africa has so far recorded 615,701 COVID-19 cases, while it has 1,060 cases per 100,000 population,” said Africa CDC.

The southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions.

The specialized healthcare agency of the Commission also disclosed nine African countries are reporting fatality rates higher than the global case fatality rate of 3.4 percent.

These include Chad, Liberia, Sudan, Niger, Liberia, Egypt and Angola.

However, the overall continental fatality rate in the African continent currently stands at 2.4 percent, below the global fatality threshold of 3.4 percent.

On a positive note, the Africa CDC said over the last one week 58,417 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the continent, a 20 percent drop in cases when compared to the previous week.

There has also been over the past four weeks on average an overall 17 percent decrease in the number of new cases being reported each week for the continent, noted the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC also noted an overall increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the continent.

“A total of 11.4 million tests have been reported by member States with an overall test per confirmed case ratio of 9.5,” it said.

“11 countries contribute 80 percent of these tests: South Africa, Morocco, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Mauritius, and Cameroon,” disclosed the Africa CDC.