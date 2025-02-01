Africa CDC Sounds Alarm Over Health Crises, Calls for Urgent Action

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has issued a stark warning about the “unprecedented convergence of crises” threatening to reverse decades of progress in Africa’s health security.

In a statement released Friday, the continental public health agency highlighted the alarming surge in health emergencies across the continent and called for immediate, coordinated action from African nations and international partners to address the growing challenges.

The Africa CDC expressed deep concern over the shifting global landscape, which has seen wealthy nations reducing development assistance to prioritize domestic needs. This includes the recent 90-day pause in U.S. foreign aid, which could have severe repercussions for Africa’s health systems. “Without urgent intervention, these financial constraints could reverse health gains, pushing morbidity and mortality rates back to the early 2000s levels,” the statement warned. It projected that an estimated 2 to 4 million additional deaths per year from preventable and treatable diseases could occur if action is not taken.

The agency emphasized that the current situation must serve as a wake-up call for African leaders to adopt innovative financing mechanisms and increase domestic investment in public health. It also pointed out that ongoing conflicts and insecurity across the continent are exacerbating public health challenges, making it even more critical to strengthen health systems and emergency response capabilities.

On Thursday, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya underscored the urgency of the situation during an online media briefing. He revealed that the Africa CDC is currently responding to multiple disease outbreaks across the continent, including the recent emergence of Ebola in Uganda and Marburg virus disease in Tanzania.

The Ebola case in Uganda, confirmed after a 32-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Kampala, and the Marburg outbreak in Tanzania, declared on January 20, highlight the need for prompt and coordinated action. The Marburg outbreak has so far recorded 10 cases (two confirmed and eight probable) and 10 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 100 percent. Kaseya stressed the importance of regional preparedness to contain these outbreaks at their source and prevent further spread.

In addition to these outbreaks, Africa is grappling with a multi-country mpox outbreak that has affected 21 countries since the start of last year. As of 2025, mpox cases reported in Africa have surpassed 9,959, with 85 deaths, according to Africa CDC data.

The Africa CDC’s call for action comes at a critical time, as the continent faces a perfect storm of health, economic, and security challenges. The agency urged African nations and international partners to prioritize health security, invest in resilient health systems, and strengthen regional collaboration to prevent future crises.

“The time to act is now,” the Africa CDC statement concluded. “Failure to do so will not only jeopardize the health and well-being of millions but also undermine the hard-won progress Africa has made in building a safer, healthier future for its people.”