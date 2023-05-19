Africa CDC’s digital transformation strategy set to revolutionize public health systems across continent

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Thursday said its recently launched Digital Transformation Strategy is set to revolutionize and strengthen public health systems in Africa.

With the increasing penetration of mobile phones and other digital technologies in Africa, there is a unique opportunity to harness this potential and improve health outcomes for all Africans, the Africa CDC said in a statement issued Thursday.

It recognized the power of technology in improving healthcare outcomes, especially in low and middle-income countries.

The Digital Transformation Strategy launched in March in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, has two main strategic objectives — making Africa CDC an informatics-savvy institution and positioning Africa CDC to support African Union (AU) member states in strengthening their public health systems.

“The digital transformation strategy represents a critical milestone in our mission to improve public health in Africa,” the statement quoted Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, deputy director general of Africa CDC, as saying.

Ouma said as Africa CDC spearheads the implementation of the New Africa Public Health Order, the AU’s specialized healthcare agency is committed to leveraging technology to strengthen its response to public health emergencies and to build resilient health systems across the continent.

To achieve its aspirations, the Africa CDC has developed 10 flagship initiatives, ranging from connecting all of Africa’s health facilities, promoting homegrown HealthTech innovation and including more women in the fast-growing digital health sector.

“Africa’s growing digital native population combined with increased penetration of digital technologies and literacy present a historic opportunity to rethink how health interventions are designed and delivered,” said Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Africa CDC’s chief digital advisor. Enditem