Africa Celebrates a Decade of Higher Education Excellence at ACE@10 Conference in Accra

The Association of African Universities (AAU), in collaboration with the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) and supported by the World Bank, convened a landmark three-day conference from April 7th to 9th in Accra, Ghana, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE) initiative. Dubbed *ACE@10*, the event brought together educators, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the continent under the theme “A Decade of Impact, Innovation, and Excellence.”

The conference opened with a keynote address by Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who reflected on the transformative journey of African higher education over the past decade. Titled “The Vision for Higher Education for Africa and the Journey So Far – 10 Years of ACE,” her speech highlighted the initiative’s role in advancing regional collaboration, cutting-edge research, and workforce development. “The ACE program has been pivotal in addressing Africa’s critical challenges through homegrown expertise and innovation,” she stated.

Achievements of the ACE Initiative

– Over 80 centres of excellence established in 20 countries

– 99,000 students enrolled, including 8,000 PhD and 30,000 master’s students

– 32% of enrolled students are female

– 100 programs have obtained international accreditation

– Improved linkages with industries and communities

– Cross-border collaboration and partnerships

Impact of the ACE Initiative

– Developed solutions and innovations tailored to Africa’s challenges

– Genomics research in Ghana and Nigeria contributed to global efforts to combat COVID-19 and Ebola

– Agricultural biotechnology breakthroughs in Ghana and Kenya enhanced food security and resilience

– Cutting-edge medical training programs in Senegal enabled complex surgeries and reduced reliance on overseas treatments

Way Forward

– Need for sustained support and

investment in research and innovation

– Partnerships and collaboration among universities, industries, and governments

– Attracting and retaining top-tier global researchers

– Creating a conducive environment for research and innovation

– Political will, domestic financing, and policy support from African governments

Prof. Amfo emphasized the importance of research in driving economic growth, social change, and capacity building. She called on African governments to increase investment in research and innovation, citing the need for a more impactful decade ahead.

In a rousing welcome address at the opening of the Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE) 10th Anniversary Conference in Accra,

Professor Olusola Oyewole, the Secretary General of the Association of African Universities (AAU), lauded the strategic and transformative impact of the ACE program on higher education across the continent.

Professor Oyewole highlighted the significant co-financing of approximately 72 million from the French JC program, emphasizing its role as a “strategic investment that has fundamentally transformed higher education, fostering research and innovation, and widely positioning Africa as a global player in priority sectors.”

He expressed his pleasure in welcoming the ACE community, representing the over 90,000 students trained since 2014. This impressive figure includes 7,650 PhD graduates and 30,200 Master’s graduates, demonstrating the program’s substantial contribution to postgraduate education in Africa.

Professor Oyewole further emphasized the significant research output generated by the ACEs, noting that they have contributed more than 10,350 peer-reviewed research publications. The program has also facilitated nearly 18,000 internships, providing invaluable practical experience for students, and has seen the successful graduation of approximately 60,000 students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Beyond academic achievements, the ACEs have demonstrated remarkable success in securing external funding, generating over 183 million US dollars, ensuring their long-term sustainability. They have also met global benchmarks with over 130 programs internationally accredited and 600 programs nationally accredited.

Professor Oyewole underscored the crucial role of investments in state-of-the-

art facilities and cutting-edge laboratories, which have enabled high-quality training in critical fields such as health, agriculture, engineering, and digital technology. These fields are vital for job creation and sustainable growth, ultimately reducing the need for young Africans to study abroad and addressing the persistent brain drain challenge.

He further elaborated on how the ACEs have leveraged regional approaches, providing cross-border academic opportunities, economies of scale, and essential industry partnerships for developing Africa’s workforce and advancing peer learning research.

Professor Oyewole provided compelling examples of the ACE program’s real-life impact across the continent:

In Nigeria, Redeemer’s University has led high-quality genomics research, playing a key role in sequencing the Ebola and

COVID-19 genomes.

In Ghana and Kenya, agricultural biotechnology advancements have resulted in the development of improved crop varieties with enhanced resilience.

ICIPE (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) in Kenya is pioneering research on controlling mosquito populations through innovative reproductive alteration techniques, gaining international recognition.

In Rwanda and Senegal, the integration of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things into curricula is preparing professionals for future jobs.

In the health innovation sector, a Rwandan ACE alumnus has developed a device automating the transition between solar power and the national grid.

The Incubation Center at Moi University in Kenya is supporting innovation for economical and efficient energy generation.

Professor Oyewole concluded his welcome address by stating that these examples represent the “real-life impact” of the ACE program, proving that the Centers of Excellence “indelibly represent a solid pathway to impactful and sustainable development.” He urged all attendees to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of the ACEs with a warm round of applause.

emphasizing the program’s success in strengthening institutional capacity and fostering pan-African academic networks. “These centres have become beacons of excellence, driving solutions in areas like health, agriculture, and technology,” he noted.

Ghana’s President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, underscored the

government’s commitment to education in a presidential address. He praised the ACE initiative for aligning with national and continental development goals, urging sustained investment in higher education to harness Africa’s demographic dividend. “Empowering our universities is key to building a prosperous, self-reliant Africa,” he declared.

This milestone marks 10 years of collaboration, innovation, and exponential impact,” declared President Mahama, praising the ACE program for fostering regional integration, cutting-edge research, and institutional reforms. With over 80 centers across 20 African nations, he emphasized that the initiative has “elevated academic standards, trained tens of thousands of specialists, and positioned Africa as a global research contender.”

Highlighting Ghana’s contributions, Mahama cited the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), the West Africa Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), and the West African Genetic Medicine Centre as regional game-changers. WACCI, he noted, has advanced food security through crop innovation, while WACCBIP’s pandemic-era diagnostics “cemented Africa’s scientific resilience.” He also revealed Ghana’s commitment to replacing withdrawn U.S. funding for WACCBIP with a $56 million national investment, ensuring continuity in critical health research.

Calling sustainability a “shared responsibility,” Mahama urged African governments to bolster funding, industry partnerships, and gender equity in STEM. “Women’s underrepresentation in science is untenable,” he stated, applauding ACE’s strides in female enrollment and mentorship. He further stressed the urgency of aligning academia with Fourth Industrial Revolution demands, including AI, renewable energy, and digital literacy.

“Isolation is not an option,” Mahama asserted, urging pan-African collaboration to tackle climate, health, and food crises. “Ghana stands ready to deepen partnerships that transcend borders, driven by innovation and mutual strength.”

Since its launch in 2014, the ACE program has supported over 80 centres in 54 universities across 20 African countries, training thousands of specialists and generating impactful research. The conference featured panel discussions on sustainability, digital transformation, and youth empowerment, with calls to expand the initiative’s reach in the next decade.

