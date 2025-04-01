Africa CEO Forum 2025 Aims to Forge Public-Private Growth Pact

African business and political leaders will convene in Côte d’Ivoire next week to negotiate a “New Deal” between governments and the private sector, seeking to unlock sustainable growth amid a precarious global economic climate.

The 12th Africa CEO Forum, held May 12–13, will gather 2,000 executives, investors, and policymakers from 75 countries to address structural challenges exacerbated by rising protectionism, shrinking development aid, and mounting debt burdens.

Under the theme “Can a New Deal Between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand?”, discussions will focus on three pillars: strengthening governance, refining industrial policies, and accelerating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The forum, co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Jeune Afrique Media Group, aims to catalyze partnerships that leverage Africa’s demographic and resource potential despite external headwinds.

“Africa’s private sector holds unmatched agility and innovation to drive progress, but systemic barriers persist,” said Amir Ben Yahmed, president of the Africa CEO Forum. “This is the moment to dismantle those barriers through collaborative frameworks.”

The event unfolds as African nations grapple with a 25% surge in debt-servicing costs since 2022 and a 15% drop in foreign aid. Meanwhile, intra-African trade remains at 18%, far below the 60% seen in the EU, underscoring the urgency of AfCFTA implementation.

High-level attendees include Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie, and corporate leaders such as Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann and Access Holdings PLC President Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Sessions will explore AI-driven governance models, energy transition strategies, and supply chain resilience, with a focus on local financing solutions as development aid wanes. IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop emphasized the forum’s role in advancing “sustainable, homegrown economic models,” noting that private sector investment in African infrastructure has doubled since 2020 to $80 billion annually.

Critics argue progress hinges on resolving regulatory fragmentation and corruption. A 2024 Transparency International report ranked 30 African nations below the global average in corruption perceptions, deterring foreign investment. However, proponents highlight successes like Nigeria’s $1.5 billion digital economy surge and Kenya’s geothermal energy boom as blueprints for public-private synergy.

With Africa’s GDP growth projected at 4% in 2025—outpacing the global average but insufficient to meet SDGs—the forum’s outcomes could shape continental economic strategies for years. As Ben Yahmed noted, “Transactional global dynamics demand Africa rewrite its own rules. The time for half-measures is over.”