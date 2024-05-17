Africa CEO Forum calls for collaboration for economic growth

The 11th Africa CEO Forum commenced on Thursday in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, with a call for collaboration and innovation to propel economic growth across the continent.

Amid a backdrop of diverse stakeholders, including heads of state, global policymakers, industry leaders and investors, the forum’s opening session echoed the sentiment that Africa’s prosperity hinges on unity and strategic partnerships.

Speaking at the forum’s opening, Rwandan President Paul Kagame underscored the significance of African unity in enhancing partnerships and driving economic growth. He said Africa has the potential of transforming raw materials into high-quality products for domestic consumption and export, urging stakeholders to embrace change and work collaboratively.

The two-day forum, which will conclude on Friday, brings together more than 2,000 business leaders committed to emphasizing the private sector’s driving role in the continent’s development.