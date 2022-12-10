Africa Civil Aviation Commission pays a working visit to the ECOWAS Commission 

A delegation from the Africa Civil Aviation Commission (ACAC), a Specialised Agency of the African Union led by Mrs. Adefunke Adeyemi, the Secretary General paid a working visit to H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on December 8, 2022.

They discussed issues of cooperation and deepening cooperation between the two organisations. President Touray highlighted that the Air Transport is important and key to Integration, hence, the need to open the airspaces and encourage competition.

The ACAC, according to Mrs. Adefunke Adeyemi, facilitates safe, secure, and environmentally friendly aviation industry.