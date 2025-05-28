Africa.com Announces Two Livestream Events: Inspiring Progress with Bill Gates and Africa in Motion

June 2 and June 4, 2025 – Join Us to Witness the Spirit of Progress and Innovation

Africa’s future is being shaped by bold ideas, dynamic conversations, and inspiring leaders. Africa.com is proud to announce two upcoming livestream events that capture the continent’s relentless drive for innovation and sustainable development: Inspiring Progress with Bill Gates on June 2 and Africa in Motion on June 4. These events will explore transformative solutions and celebrate Africa’s unstoppable energy.

Inspiring Progress with Bill Gates – June 2, 2025

Join us on June 2, 2025, for a special address by Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, as he shares his vision, values, and reflections on Africa’s development journey. Bill Gates will highlight the partnerships and progress that have shaped Africa’s growth, while discussing his recent pledge to accelerate his giving to the Gates Foundation, aiming to reach $200 billion over the next two decades. He will speak candidly about the inspiration behind this decision and the next steps required to drive meaningful impact.

The event will bring together government officials, members of the diplomatic community, senior policymakers, development partners, and youth innovators for a candid discussion on Africa’s progress and the future of development.

Event Details:

Date: June 2, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM East Africa Time (EAT)

Format: Livestream, accessible globally

Registration: https://online.africa.com/inspiring-progress/

Africa in Motion – June 4, 2025

Just two days later, Africa in Motion will take place on June 4, 2025, at 6:30 PM West Africa Time (WAT). This event will be a vibrant celebration of African-led progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The Future of Progress: Africa in Motion” will highlight the transformative power of African leadership, featuring real-time stories of innovation in health, gender equality, and economic opportunity.

Led by the Gates Foundation, Goalkeepers, the event takes place in Lagos, Nigeria, with a curated program of panel discussions, storytelling, and musical performances. The evening will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the charismatic host of Big Brother Naija and Rubbin’ Minds, and will feature performances curated by Nigerian hip-hop pioneer MI Abaga. Join us for an evening filled with impactful conversations and powerful stories of change from across the continent.

Event Details:

Date: June 4, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM West Africa Time (WAT)

Format: Livestream, accessible globally

Registration: https://online.africa.com/a-livestream-celebration/

Both events will be accessible to a global audience, allowing individuals from around the world to engage with and be inspired by the ongoing development and innovation in Africa. Join us as we continue to spotlight Africa’s leadership in achieving the SDGs and driving impactful change for the future.