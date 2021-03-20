The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,159,950 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 109,456, while 3,669,551 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 52,035 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,512, and Morocco, at 8,755, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The agency said 23 countries have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.