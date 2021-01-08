The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,950,109, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Friday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 70,553 while a total of 2,414,219 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Friday.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 1,170,590.

Morocco comes next with 448,678 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Tunisia with 152, 254 confirmed cases and Egypt with 146,809 confirmed cases, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem