The Africa Connect Cycling Club, (ACCC) is ready to organize the end of month cycling challenge ride for December, dubbed “20/30 Cycling Challenge”.

The event, coming off on Sunday, 20th December, 2020 will cover a distance of 105 km, a total of 30 laps, from the Accra Sports stadium as the starting and ending point.

In an exclusive interview with this portal the president of ACCC, Mr. Richard Agu, disclosed that the event is expected to attract a huge turnout.

“We are expecting over 100 riders to show up, we have made provisions of refreshments and other incentives for participants as well as supporters,” he said.

He added that the event is an open challenge to all athletes who want to participate.

“The race is open to and it is free, everyone can pick up a form and ticket for free to partake. We are not charging anybody but we are hoping to make the event bigger as time goes on,” he stated.

He also added that all safety measures of the COVID-19 will be put in place.

“All safety measures and protocols relating to the virus will be made available and adhered to. We will make sure the supporters will be in their nose masks as well as bring along hand sanitisers,” he disclosed.

It is to unearth potential talents among athletes as well as promote cycling as a sport in the country.

The 1st to 5th finishers of the ride will be rewarded with cash prizes and products. The overall winner will take home 1,000ghc