Africa consulting partners to contain higher food prices

African leaders are in the process of consulting with their bilateral and multilateral partners to ensure they have the means to contain the rise in commodity prices following the crisis in Ukraine, said Senegalese President Macky Sall, also the Chairperson of the African Union, on Tuesday.

“We have already started to consult all our partners, both our multilateral partners and bilateral partners. It is a call to the whole world and to all bilateral partners who can work with African countries and the whole world in this critical phase”, he said.

On Tuesday evening, he hosted a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass, who is visiting Senegal during the 9th World Water Forum.

“There is real inflation affecting countries. We need a support mechanism when the crisis is so serious,” said the Senegalese president, who recognizes that his country, like the other African states, is a consumer of imported products, especially wheat and iron.

“In the face of soaring prices for these products, it is urgent to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine so that the consequences are controlled on the continent and the whole world”, said Macky Sall. Enditem