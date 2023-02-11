Africa Darts Council to hold first General Assembly in Egypt

The Africa Darts Council will hold its first General Assembly in the city of Luxor in Egypt.

The meeting fixed for 18-20 March (meeting is two days???) would serve as the formal establishment of the council on the continent.

It is also aimed at developing strategies to promote the sport on the continent and would be held alongside the Arab Federation of Darts General Assembly.

Also on board is the organisation of Africa Darts Championship as well as Arab Darts Championship, which would be played alongside the General Assembly.

The Assembly would also explore the possibility of forming Arab and Africa Para Darts Committees

There would also be a training course for coaches, referees and administrators during the days of the tournament.

The tournaments would be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the League of Arab States, the International Federation of Darts, the Federation of Arab Federations, and the Federation of African Confederations.

Darts is a mental sport, which opens the door to excellence and distinction for people with disabilities.