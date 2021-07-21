Africa Data Centres, Global Sense Select Zadara to Bring On-Demand Edge Cloud Services to Africa

Zadara Compute, Storage, Networking-as-a-Service, Federated Edge Marketplace Now Available on World’s Second Largest Continent

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that Africa Data Centres, Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data center facilities, and service provider Global Sense have added Zadara’s edge cloud services to their marketplace. Zadara’s resilient, enterprise-grade products and services, including its Federated Edge program, are now available in Midrand, South Africa, and will soon be expanded into all Africa Data Centres locations to serve enterprise customers throughout the continent.

With data centers located across Africa’s major regional business and trade hubs, Africa Data Centres sits at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation. These locations are rapidly emerging as epicenters for public and private cloud hosting, attracting both multinationals and the largest African enterprises. The company is focused on providing highly connected, physically secure, efficient facilities that are designed, built and operated to the highest standards demanded by today’s leading cloud providers, carriers and enterprises.

Zadara delivers superior turnkey solutions with the benefits of on-demand compute and storage services anywhere, in an existing on-premises data center, in a private colocation facility, or in the cloud. This flexibility enables customers to develop, deploy, run and virtualize any application on a true 100% OpEx consumption-based model. By partnering with Zadara, Africa Data Centres is able to offer its marketplace customers award-winning infrastructure technology, including compute, storage, and networking, where they need it most.

“We are excited about the launch of Zadara’s enterprise edge cloud services in our Midrand facility,” said Jody Martin, cloud product manager for Africa Data Centres. “Through Global Sense, a South Africa-based systems integrator and strategic Zadara partner, customers in our facilities can access fully-managed IT infrastructure on demand, scale their solutions at any time and simplify complex hybrid deployments. It’s an honor to be a part of Zadara’s growth through our secure, cloud and carrier-neutral facilities – which are rapidly expanding across the continent.”

“Enterprises around the world are reaping the benefits of Zadara’s edge cloud platform, and, with the African data center market expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the coming years, the time is now to bring these benefits to the continent,” noted Tal Rotem, sales director, South EMEA & LATAM for Zadara. “We are proud to work with Africa Data Centres – their state-of-the-art data centers combined with Zadara technology will allow African organizations access to advanced, localized compute network and storage cloud services. Together, we are enabling customers to reduce cost, increase agility and drive productivity within their businesses.”

According to Gerrit Visser, managing director for Global Sense, “Our team understands that no two businesses are alike, that’s why we partner with our customers to develop efficient, cost-effective solutions that help optimize businesses. Delivering Zadara’s cloud edge computing & storage services in Africa Data Centres’ world-class data center facilities allows our customers to keep up with modern enterprise architectures. Zadara’s pay-as-you-consume model is very advantageous to our customers and gives them flexibility and the ability to scale.”

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara Edge Cloud Services have simplified operational complexity by delivering automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources at the edge. Available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers around the world, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Yokneam (Israel), and Bangalore.

