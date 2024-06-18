Africa Data Centres Secures US$108.9 Million for South African Expansion

Africa Data Centres Grows Capacity to Meet Rising Demand

Africa Data Centres has successfully secured approximately $108.9 million in funding aimed at expanding its data centre capacity in South Africa. This funding, arranged through a tailored financing solution by RMB, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing cloud computing services amid increasing demand.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Africa Data Centres,” noted Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies. “It reflects our dedication to growth and confidence in the South African data centre market’s future. The additional investment will empower us to support our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

RMB played a pivotal role as the Coordinator, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger, and Bookrunner for this financing initiative. The structured facility aligns with Africa Data Centres’ strategic objectives, aimed at expanding hyperscale data centre capacity by an additional 20MW. This expansion reinforces Africa Data Centres’ position as a key player in the African data centre landscape, offering top-tier interconnected, carrier-neutral, and cloud-ready facilities.

Nana Phiri, head of corporate client group at RMB, emphasized the significance of this partnership amidst a burgeoning digital infrastructure opportunity in Africa. “With the escalating demand for data centre capacity across the continent, we are proud to support Africa Data Centres in facilitating digital transformation,” Phiri commented. “This funding aligns with RMB’s commitment to fostering a sustainable digital economy in South Africa.”

Africa Data Centres operates a network of hyper-scale and edge data centres across Southern, East, and West Africa. This strategic funding will enable the company to meet the accelerating demand for reliable and scalable data solutions, contributing to Africa’s digital connectivity and economic growth.