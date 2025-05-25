Africa Day 2025 Summit Advances Reparative Justice with Calls for Systemic Reform

Government officials, civil society leaders, and youth activists convened in Dakar, Senegal, for the “Reparative Justice for Africans: Reclaiming Dignity and Building Accountability” summit from May 23–25, 2025, aligning with Africa Day’s 2025 theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

The event, co-organized by the Open Society Foundations, African Union’s ECOSOCC, and Senegalese youth groups, aimed to shape a unified African stance on reparations, emphasizing structural reforms over symbolic gestures.

Key discussions centered on historical accountability for slavery, colonialism, and systemic racism, alongside demands for repatriating looted artifacts, reforming global governance, and securing equitable economic systems. Brian Kagoro, Open Society Foundations’ Managing Director, asserted, “Reparations are not charity but justice—rooted in financial fairness and Africa’s equal seat in global decision-making.” The summit also highlighted domestic priorities, including governance reforms and inclusive development.

Desire Assogbavi, Advocacy Advisor at OSF, framed the dialogue as “a historic opportunity to reclaim dignity through policy-driven, intergenerational action.” Participants stressed that reparative justice must address both past harms and future sovereignty, with Kagoro noting, “The debt of exploitation remains unpaid. Africa’s future hinges on redress.”

The event builds on growing global momentum, from Caribbean nations seeking colonial accountability to European institutions facing restitution claims. A proposed Common African Position on Reparations will outline demands for financial restitution, cultural repatriation, and systemic shifts in international bodies like the UN and IMF.

Africa Day commemorates the 1963 founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). Recent reparative efforts include the 2023 EU apology for colonial crimes in Congo and Nigeria’s 2024 repatriation of Benin Bronzes. The AU’s 2025 focus aligns with its Agenda 2063 goals for pan-African unity and economic sovereignty.