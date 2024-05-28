Africa Day at UBA: The Most Unforgettable Moments!

UBA Ghana has commemorated this year’s Africa Union (AU) Day with a vibrant ceremony held at its head office and other Business Offices across the country.

As the bank marks its 20th anniversary of the Bank in Ghana and 75th anniversary of the UBA Group, it continues to leverage Africa Day to celebrate the continent’s unity in diversity and highlight its rich cultural and economic potential.

Staff members showcased the rich cultural heritage of Africa by dressing in various indigenous attire, representing different tribes, ethnic groups, and countries.