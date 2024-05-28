Africa Day at UBA: The Most Unforgettable Moments!

By
Prosper Kay
-
0
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am

UBA Ghana has commemorated this year’s Africa Union (AU) Day with a vibrant ceremony held at its head office and other Business Offices across the country.

As the bank marks its 20th anniversary of the Bank in Ghana and 75th anniversary of the UBA Group, it continues to leverage Africa Day to celebrate the continent’s unity in diversity and highlight its rich cultural and economic potential.

Staff members showcased the rich cultural heritage of Africa by dressing in various indigenous attire, representing different tribes, ethnic groups, and countries.

F D C C Bb
F D C C Bb
E Ba D D C B F A D A E
E Ba D D C B F A D A E
Ebb A E B Eb C Bcbbe
Ebb A E B Eb C Bcbbe
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Fe De C F Ad F B Cd B
Fe De C F Ad F B Cd B
Fbd E B D Ad Cce E E
Fbd E B D Ad Cce E E
Ac A E A B Fdbe D
Ac A E A B Fdbe D
Whatsapp Image At Am
Whatsapp Image At Am
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here