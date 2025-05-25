Africa Day Underscores Urgent Push for Economic Integration

As Africa marks the 62nd anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity’s founding, the continent faces mounting pressure to accelerate regional integration amid shifting global trade dynamics and rising protectionism.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), launched in 2019 to create a unified market of 1.3 billion people and $3 trillion GDP, remains central to this vision, yet implementation hurdles persist, delaying its transformative potential.

Despite progress, challenges such as fragmented policies, infrastructural gaps, and bureaucratic delays in ratifying protocols hinder seamless trade. Intra-African trade languishes at 17%, far below regions like Europe (68%) and Asia (59%), underscoring the urgency to harmonize customs, digital frameworks, and labor mobility. Global headwinds—including U.S. tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and debt pressures—amplify the need for Africa to fortify its economic resilience through collective action.

Economists argue that deeper integration via AfCFTA could shield economies from external shocks by fostering regional value chains and reducing dependency on volatile external markets. Key priorities include streamlining cross-border logistics, boosting SME participation, and investing in transport and energy networks. However, political will and private-sector engagement remain critical to overcoming entrenched non-tariff barriers and colonial-era legacies that fragment markets.

The African Union has reiterated calls for swift AfCFTA operationalization, emphasizing its role in industrialization and global bargaining power. Success could unlock $450 billion in income gains by 2035, per UN estimates, while failure risks leaving Africa vulnerable to geopolitical and economic volatility.

As protectionism reshapes global trade, Africa’s ability to harness its demographic and resource potential hinges on translating integration ambitions into actionable, inclusive policies. The path forward demands not only institutional reforms but also a renewed commitment to Pan-African collaboration—a test of unity in an increasingly fragmented world.