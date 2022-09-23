Africa Draws Roadmap To Cop27: ‘Agroecology’ Tops Concerns

A Roadmap for the African position which would be defended during the upcoming Cop27 negotiations in Egypt has been developed.

The Roadmap was developed after a three-days intense work by participants from about thirty African countries at the initiative of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) in Addis Ababa.

At the workshop, it was agreed that considering agroecology as a means of adaptation and mitigation to climate change is important hence, the Roadmap takes note of that fact.

The roadmap has some key six points which include; recognizing agroecology as the way to adapt and mitigate the climate change effects.

This is about ensuring that the transition to agroecology is the way to change food systems, build resilience, sequester carbon and let fishermen, farmers and others to adapt to climate change and that agroecology gets included in the nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Also, the Roadmap will defend having a climate financing to the sustainable food systems to place agriculture and food systems at the center of adaptation plans and to redirect climate financing since it is time to appropriately and deliberately increase funding for small-scale farmers, fishers, pastoralists and indigenous communities to build sustainable food systems.

The three-day AFSA Climate Convening was officially concluded by Dr. Getahun Garedew, Director General of the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority. He promised to push for a just climate solution through #Agroecology #COP27. pic.twitter.com/TqGEe3mdbY — AFSA (@Afsafrica) September 21, 2022

“Putting smallholders at the center of adaptation. This will be about involving meaningfully small-scale food producers and indigenous communities in the negotiations at Cop27 and beyond that manage landscapes across Africa. Say no to false solutions for African food systems. It has been recommended to reject fake solutions that threaten access to land and peasant seeds,that increase vulnerability and that rely on multinational agro-technology, synthetic inputs and monoculture. Implement the equality action plans; This is to enable women and young girls to make better economic decisions to manage their land, produce and marketing diversified foods, support and feed their families.”

The sixth factor is for Cop27 to pay attention to the function of children and youth in climate action, adaptation and food systems transformation which creates a future with a livable climate for Africa’s youth, with the possibility of profitable agro-ecological enterprises and thriving local economies.

Speaking at the workshop, Million Belay, General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) called on all Africans to work together to make this African position heard at the upcoming Cop27 and beyond.

He said:

“We are here to defend a noble cause and the goal is to work for Africa’s transition to agroecology and that is why we have to continue proving that agroecology works for real. The program that we have for the climate is big, large and complex, so we must work together. That’s why we invite all Africans to join this noble cause”.

~ Acccording to Steven Muwaya: ✔️Come #COP27, Advocate for Agroecology as one of the new topics for the joint Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice and Subsidiary Body for Implementation work in the new Road Map.#Agroecology4Climate #ACCC22 1/5 pic.twitter.com/St016bbln3 — ALBERT | KatruGuma (@albertKatruGuma) September 21, 2022

Agroecology is showing the way, reducing costs, increasing soil fertility, raising more diverse, healthy, and culturally appropriate food crops, and adapting to Climate Change. ~ Dr @Million_Belay, General Cordinator @Afsafrica #Agroecology4Climate #COP27 #ACCC22 pic.twitter.com/GgwcP0NuIx — ALBERT | KatruGuma (@albertKatruGuma) September 21, 2022

“Everyone has a solution for Africa. Everyone. We are campaigning in Africa for agroecology as a solution to climate change.” ~ Dr @Million_Belay, General Cordinator @Afsafrica #Agroecology4Climate #COP27 #ACCC22 pic.twitter.com/7R8gjcnNgb — ALBERT | KatruGuma (@albertKatruGuma) September 21, 2022

According to him, it was very necessary for the project to discuss this issue of agroecology, especially when “we know that we are preparing for the Cop27, a framework to negotiate in the name of the agroecological transition so that this model of agriculture becomes part of adaptation and mitigation measures. We know that this whole phenomenon of climate change will continue impacting food prices, it will impact on the lives of fishermen, farmers and those who are in breeding.”

With the roadmap then developed, each country’s stakeholders, including African civil society and climate actors are preparing to go and defend agroecology at the next Cop27 in Egypt.