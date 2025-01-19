Africa Dyslexia Organisation Launches Fellowship to Drive Change for Learning Disabilities

The Africa Dyslexia Organisation (ADO) has unveiled its second Dyslexia Advocates Fellowship Programme, marking a significant step toward breaking down barriers for individuals with learning disabilities across the continent.

The newly launched fellowship brings together 246 passionate advocates from 35 African countries, all committed to raising awareness, challenging societal stigma, and creating opportunities for individuals with dyslexia, a group that often remains invisible in many parts of Africa.

Dyslexia, one of the most common learning disabilities, is frequently misdiagnosed or misunderstood in African communities. With limited resources and awareness surrounding learning difficulties, children and adults with dyslexia face an uphill battle, often deprived of the support they need to thrive academically and professionally. For millions of people across Africa, dyslexia’s challenges go unnoticed, perpetuating cycles of inequality.

Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey, the founder and executive director of the Africa Dyslexia Organisation, understands this struggle personally. As a dyslexic individual herself, Kyere-Nartey recalls a painful childhood filled with frustration, struggling to read and write until she was 17 years old—her difficulties going largely unrecognized. “I wasn’t lazy or unintelligent, I just wasn’t understood,” she recalls. “This fellowship is about ensuring that no one else faces the isolation I did.”

The new cohort of fellows represents a diverse range of professional backgrounds, from educators and healthcare workers to policy advocates and entrepreneurs. What they all share is a commitment to creating a world where dyslexia is no longer seen as a barrier to success but as a strength that can be nurtured and celebrated. Their training will equip them with essential tools for community engagement, including multi-sensory teaching methods, advocacy strategies, and policy reform initiatives.

The fellows are tasked with returning to their communities to spearhead initiatives that advocate for inclusive education, neurodiverse-friendly workplace policies, and robust support networks for families with dyslexic children. Their mission goes beyond merely raising awareness—they aim to transform the future of dyslexia support, ensuring that it becomes an integral part of Africa’s education systems.

What distinguishes this fellowship from similar initiatives is its focus on grassroots leadership. Rather than being driven by external experts, the fellowship empowers local leaders who are already deeply embedded in the communities they aim to change. This ensures that the impact is not only sustainable but tailored to the unique challenges of each community.

“We’re not just creating advocates; we’re creating architects of change,” says Kyere-Nartey. “Our fellows are the ones building a world where dyslexia isn’t seen as a problem but as a difference that brings value.”

This programme, now in its second year, holds particular significance as it aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 on quality education and SDG 10 on reduced inequalities. By addressing the gaps in dyslexia awareness and support, the fellowship aims to provide an inclusive education that allows every child, regardless of their learning differences, to reach their full potential.

While this initiative is focused on Africa, its message resonates globally. With an estimated one in five people worldwide affected by dyslexia, the Africa Dyslexia Organisation is helping to pave the way for other regions to address learning differences through grassroots leadership, inclusive education, and policy reform.

As the 2025 cohort embarks on this transformative journey, the Africa Dyslexia Organisation calls on governments, businesses, and civil society to support these efforts. Strengthening partnerships and expanding resources for dyslexia advocacy can make a world of difference in breaking down the barriers that have long held back individuals with learning disabilities.

In a world where the educational needs of neurodiverse individuals are often overlooked, this fellowship represents a pivotal moment for both Africa and the global community. It is a powerful reminder that inclusion is not only essential for development but is also key to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their challenges, has the opportunity to thrive.

The Africa Dyslexia Organisation continues to push for a future where dyslexia is understood, accepted, and celebrated—a future where learning differences are no longer a barrier but an opportunity for innovation and growth. As we celebrate the new cohort, we are reminded that change starts with those who are willing to lead it from the ground up.