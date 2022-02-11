Africa E-Learning Market (2022 to 2027) – Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

E-learning is a system based on formalised teaching with the help of electronic resources. It can be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge which offers the flexibility to fit in a large number of recipients at the same or different time schedules. It is gaining prominence in the African countries as classroom teaching is unable to meet the growing need to impart quality education. The African education system is underfunded with education institutes being situated in remote areas and lacking considerably qualified teaching staff. As a result of this, learners from different areas are encouraged towards adopting e-learning methods, such as K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, etc

From desktop computers to smartphones, e-learning spans the array of devices that are available for the consumers. It facilitates the learners to choose from a wide range of specially designed courses, along with accessing various learning tools, sharing content online, and engaging in interactive sessions from miles apart. E-learning also aids learners with different learning abilities to proceed through courses as per their convenience

This report provides a deep insight into the Africa e-learning market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Africa e-learning industry in any manner

