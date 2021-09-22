Africa E-Learning Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $2.20 Billion in 2020 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the Africa e-learning market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

E-learning is a system based on formalised teaching with the help of electronic resources. It can be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge which offers the flexibility to fit in a large number of recipients at the same or different time schedules.

It is gaining prominence in the African countries as classroom teaching is unable to meet the growing need to impart quality education. The African education system is underfunded with education institutes being situated in remote areas and lacking considerably qualified teaching staff. As a result of this, learners from different areas are encouraged towards adopting e-learning methods, such as K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, etc.

From desktop computers to smartphones, e-learning spans the array of devices that are available for the consumers. It facilitates the learners to choose from a wide range of specially designed courses, along with accessing various learning tools, sharing content online, and engaging in interactive sessions from miles apart. E-learning also aids learners with different learning abilities to proceed through courses as per their convenience.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type as packaged content, services and platform. Currently, packaged content accounts for the majority of the total market. The market is further segmented on the basis of technology, covering mobile learning, simulation based learning, game based learning, learning management system (LMS), etc.

Amongst these, mobile learning holds the majority of the market share. On a regional-basis, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya emerge as countries where e-learning is gaining prominence rapidly. South Africa represents the largest region, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the African market.

