Africa Fintech Summit is back in Washington, DC for the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings on the 17th April, 2024 at the Halcyon House.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 7 March 2024/African Media Agency/-Africa’s financial technology leaders are gathering in Washington DC, US, on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings on April 17, 2024. The Africa Fintech Summit, Africa’s most influential bi-annual confluence of regulators, policymakers, founders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, is excited to be back in the US Capital, hosting 2024’s first event at Halcyon House in Historical Georgetown.

The fintech industry in Africa has witnessed considerable innovation and development over the past 20 years. The Africa Fintech Summit drives the mission to support meaningful financial inclusion and sustainable economic development via fintech innovation across all industries in Africa, from Cape to Cairo.

Since 2017, the Africa Fintech Summit has led trade missions, bilateral partnerships, ecosystem tours, investment initiatives, and launches with startups, multinational corporations, and governments alike.

AFTS at IMF/WM 2024 is an exclusive gathering of 150+ ecosystem movers, policymakers, finance and treasury ministries, and industry-moving technology executives representing billions in investment capital. The focus for this edition of AFTS is 2024’s theme: Fintech in Every Industry.

“We are very pleased to host AFTS at the IMF/WB Spring Meetings here in Washington. We will be focusing on the role financial technology is playing across industries including, ClimateTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cross-border trade, and investment under AfCFTA as well as US-Africa fintech connections,” stated Zekarias Amsalu (Managing Director, Africa Fintech Summit).

This April’s summit takes place on the first anniversary of Prosper Africa’s Tech for Trade Alliance, a multi-billion dollar initiative launched at last year’s AFTS in Washington DC. The summit will also delve into the tractions, impacts, and trajectories of the alliance and its member’s activities across Africa.

April 17th’s AFTS precedes the 11th Africa Fintech Summit which is coming to Nairobi, Kenya on September 4-6, 2024 and will welcome over 1,000 delegates to the newly opened JW Marriott at the Global Trade Centre.

