Africa Food Show opened on Monday to strengthen food value chains amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, the event’s organizers said.

A press release from the organizers said that the event will virtually take place through the digital platform “Global Trade Week” due to travel restrictions imposed by governments globally to contain the pandemic.

The five-day show will play host to some of the most cutting-edge trends in food and agriculture and showcase ground-breaking new products and technologies that are set to help businesses thrive for the next decade, according to the release.

The event has gathered more than 150 exhibitors from about 14 countries and regions, including China, according to the MIE Group.

According to the organizers, the COVID-19 pandemic has put extraordinary pressure on businesses in the food sector to survive.

David Wang, MIE Group Board Chairman, said that his organization is dedicated to developing platforms and services that will strengthen global food trade.

“Africa Food Show Virtual Exhibition is the timely solution we have designed to help food manufacturers, buyers, distributors and suppliers recover from the impact of COVID-19,” he said. Enditem

