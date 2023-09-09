Africa Food Systems Forum concludes with calls to intensify transformation

The Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 officially ended in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam Friday with calls to scale up existing solutions to accelerate food systems transformation, organizers said in a statement.

The forum provided a platform to reflect on the coordinated large-scale action by the continent’s leading thinkers, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest breakthroughs and best practices in agriculture and food systems transformation, read the statement.

Speakers at the forum called for bold thought leadership to accelerate action toward translating food systems pathways and commitments into actionable strategies, particularly to address climate.

During the four-day forum that attracted more than 5,000 delegates from across the world, various institutions made commitments to accelerating investments in youth and women and building a better tomorrow, said the statement.

Amath Pathe, the managing director of the Africa Food Systems Forum, thanked Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for the remarkable hospitality by her government.

“This is the highest number of delegates the Africa Food Systems Forum has hosted so far,” he said.