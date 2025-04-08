Africa Forum Targets Jobs, Growth Amid Sustainable Development Push

African policymakers, experts, and global institutions will convene in Kampala, Uganda, next month for the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), a critical platform to accelerate progress on lagging economic and social development targets.

Organized by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Ugandan government, alongside the African Union, African Development Bank, and UN agencies, the three-day forum opens on 9 April amid urgent calls to revive stalled efforts toward the UN’s 2030 Agenda and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

With only five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), data shows the continent trails global benchmarks, particularly in poverty reduction, gender equality, and climate resilience. While voluntary national reviews highlight isolated progress, ECA analysts warn Africa risks backsliding on key targets without immediate, coordinated action. The forum’s theme: advancing job creation and growth through science-driven solutions, reflects mounting pressure to align policy with evidence-based strategies.

Central to discussions will be Africa’s Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) for Agenda 2063, which prioritizes conflict resolution, middle-income status for all nations, and enhanced regional trade by 2044. The plan’s synergy with the SDGs, particularly goals on health (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), economic growth (SDG 8), marine conservation (SDG 14), and partnerships (SDG 17), will undergo rigorous review. Delegates will also draft the Kampala Declaration, a roadmap to streamline governance and funding for sustainable development.

The event follows last year’s UN Summit of the Future and precedes November’s World Social Development Summit in Qatar, positioning African leaders to consolidate regional priorities ahead of global negotiations. A pre-forum workshop will enable countries to share best practices through voluntary progress reports, emphasizing peer learning to overcome shared challenges like youth unemployment and climate vulnerability.

Hybrid sessions will include ministers, civil society groups, and private sector representatives, with a focus on scalable policies in agriculture, digital innovation, and green energy. “This is a pivotal moment for Africa to redefine its development trajectory,” said an ECA spokesperson. “Multilateral cooperation must translate into tangible outcomes.”

Africa’s struggle to meet the SDGs underscores systemic hurdles, including fragmented governance, limited financing, and external shocks like climate disasters. While forums like ARFSD-11 foster dialogue, critics note past declarations, such as 2023’s Accra Accord on climate resilience, have seen uneven implementation. The focus on localized, data-driven solutions this year signals a shift toward accountability, yet success hinges on bridging the gap between national strategies and grassroots realities. Historically, Africa’s voluntary reviews have exposed disparities in resource allocation, a challenge exacerbated by declining foreign aid. As global attention pivots to conflicts and elections in major economies, the forum tests whether African states can leverage collective influence to secure equitable partnerships. With youth populations soaring and urbanization accelerating, the stakes for inclusive growth have never been higher.