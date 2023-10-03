Africa Games: Facilities to be completed by December 2023

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games has stated that government has spent a total of $182,000,000 in its quest to provide standard sports facilities for the event.

The facilities under construction were the Legon Sports Stadium, Game Village, Rugby Field, warm up Field and the Borteyman Complex.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the Executive Chairman of the LOC, together with the various Chef De Mission” from other Countries took the media round to inspect the progress of work.

He said government had invested much into the project, hence called on the cooperate world to provide assistance in order to host a successful competition.

The LOC chairman assured that the committee, through its powers was making sure the project would be completed on time.

On arrival at the Legon Sports stadium, the Contractor assured the LOC and the Media that the facilities would be handed over by the end December, 2023.

The 2024 Africa Games would commence Friday, March 8,2023 to Saturday, March 23,2023.