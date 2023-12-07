Africa Global Logistics becomes the official logistics partner of CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Africa Global Logistics (AGL), a major logistics player in Africa, have concluded a strategic partnership making AGL the official logistics partner of African football. Africa Global Logistics thus becomes an official partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations – Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024.

This partnership between CAF and AGL, two organisations at the heart of Africa’s transformations; is an opportunity to contribute significantly to the development of football, a sport that unites and inspires African youth. By becoming the official logistics partner of CAF, AGL will offer adapted, secure and innovative logistics solutions, and will leverage its international logistics network in 47 African countries to support activities for the promotion and development of African sport.

“This partnership with AGL represents a major stake in our desire to make African football a world reference. Thanks to AGL, CAF will benefit from state-of-the-art logistics, which are crucial to the success of our events. Together, we will work to reinvent the future of African football and interact with fans, teams, and communities across the continent.,” said Veron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

With 23,000 employees across the continent and thanks to the support of its shareholder MSC, the world’s leading shipping company, AGL confirms through this partnership with CAF its commitment to supporting the major transformations taking place on the African continent.

“We are extremely honoured to join forces with CAF in this strategic partnership. This collaboration goes beyond mere sporting competitions. It’s an opportunity to create a lasting and positive impact through football by promoting universal values and accompanying CAF in its mission to propel African football to new heights. ” said Philippe Labonne, President of Africa Global Logistics.

This new partnership is the symbol for CAF and AGL, of the commitment to promote shared values (continental roots, solidarity, respect for others and collective commitment) for inclusive development in Africa.