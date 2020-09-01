The Senior Minster has praised the efforts of African governments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic even with megre resources when other parts of the world have suffered extreme devastation.

“When the disease broke out, everybody thought Africa would be a disaster and that we may not be able to handle the pandemic, but so far if any continent has handled the pandemic well then it is the African continent,” Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo said.

The Senior Minister made this observation on Monday at his office when officials of BF Suma Ghana donated items to him to be passed on to needy persons in society as part of the company’s contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo said the level of devastation the disease had caused in Europe and North America had not taken place in Africa; “We are therefore grateful for the efforts of government and people through the thinking power, and to God for directing this matter the way it has gone.”

He was therefore happy that BF Suma wanted to support the fight against the pandemic “particularly when you look at it from the angle of immunity. At the end of the day, perhaps the reason why Africa survived it better than the others was because the level of immunity in Africa is not as bad as people thought.”

Mr. Osafo-Maafo hinted on the usefulness of the donation by saying, “I will make sure that we identify people who actually need these immune supports and pass them on.”

Some of the items received included rice and other foodstuffs, notebooks, pens, water purifier, and some food supplements.

BF Suma is a leading global pharmaceutical and health products developer, manufacturer and distributor, committed to offering high-quality natural herbal formulated products with pioneering technologies and comprehensive services.