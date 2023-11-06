Africa has larger markets for local products than Europe – GEPA

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has called on processors and local businesses to target Africa markets instead of focusing their products and services on European markets.

According to Mr Frances Fosu-Kwakye, in-charge of the Kumasi Zone of the GEPA, the African sub-region has a huge market and higher demands for local products than the European markets.

He was speaking at the Ahafo Regional sensitization tour of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) held at Goaso, the regional capital and attended by chiefs and queens, business entrepreneurs, processors, farmers, and assembly members.

The GIPC organised the event on the theme “grow in Ghana, grow with Ghana” to sensitize the participants on its mandate, opportunities, benefits and the need for the local businesses, enterprises and processors to register with the Center.

Mr Fosu-Kwakye said branding and packing remains essential in marketing, and so manufacturers, and processors must improve the product quality to meet international standards.

The Ghana Enterprises Agency and the GEPA and the Ghana Exim Bank supported the organisation of the sensitization programme which provided another opportunity for local business to network and explore investment prospects in the region.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr. George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, commended the GIPC saying the programme would help push economic growth and development in the region.

He said Ahafo had huge economic prospects in agriculture, tourism, agro processing, hospitality and mining and called on investors to capitalize on, explore and invest into the sectors.

Dr. George Asafo-Agyei, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, GIPC, underlined the need to expose local businesses to the numerous economic opportunities in the country and Africa.