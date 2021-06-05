Africa Health Supplies (AHS) Limited has made a donation of two Firefly Phototherapy Equipment, one Colibri Phototherapy Equipment and a cash amount of GHC5,000 to the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) in Accra.

The donation was to support the society’s activities to commemorate and celebrate the Newborn Jaundice Awareness Month (the Yellow Month) which falls in May annually and aimed at promoting awareness creation on newborn jaundice (Neonatal Jaundice).

AHS also made donations of the Firefly Phototherapy Equipment to hospitals across the length and breadth of the country.

Neonatal jaundice which is a serious medical condition of the liver that causes the yellowing of the eyes and skin of a newborn baby is increasing in Ghana.

It is common as preterm babies often due to an immature liver, however some infections, medication or blood disorders may also cause more serious cases.

AHS had initially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Paediatric Society of Ghana to cooperate and collaborate in activities aimed at awareness creation of neonatal jaundice and treatment using Firefly phototherapy equipments.

The MoU was also to work in tandem with relevant Stakeholders including; the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Chiefs, Queen mothers, Care givers, Health facility managers and other Professionals in the health care space to educate and recommend applicable treatment options in dealing with neonatal jaundice.

At a short ceremony to present the equipment, Mr Albert Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of AHS noted that there was the need for local companies to support the country’s health sector to uplift its standards.

He said the firefly phototherapy and colibri equipment was a familiar brand to Paediatricians who rated its effectiveness and efficiency standards as great

Mr Ankrah appealed to the government to support local companies like AHS to help eliminate avoidable diseases that citizens battle with and yet to born babies will encounter.

Receiving the equipment Dr Charlyne Fatima Kilba, National Treasurer of the PSG thanked the AHS for the gesture and assured that the equipment would be used for its intended purpose and well maintained to ensure a longer life span.

Professional groups including the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists at a recent stakeholders meeting organized by the PSG as part of awareness creation on newborn jaundice attested to the fact that although neonatal jaundice was an important cause of brain damage, physical and mental handicaps (cerebral Pals. W.2ws/s2/ – y) and early death among infants in many communities in Ghana, little was known about the burden as well as the risk factors.

The stakeholders called for intensified education on the benefits of early initiation of breastfeeding of infants, especially minutes after birth, which studies had shown, could reduce and prevent complications that may result from neonatal jaundice and commended the PSG for leading the national neonatal jaundice awareness crusade.