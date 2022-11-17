Africa: IEEE Launches Initiative to make Online Courses Affordable

Businesses, industries, and organizations, in the public and private sectors across Nigeria and Ghana are eligible to apply

IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization, has launched the IEEE Continu>ED initiative to make its online courses for continuing education and professional development more affordable, accessible, and relevant to engineers and other technical professionals in Africa.

Eligible businesses, industries, and organizations, in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria and Ghana, can enroll in the IEEE Continu>ED pilot project for a four-month free trial to a selection of eighteen of IEEE’s premium course programs. Topics included in the IEEE Continu>ED pilot program include Digital Transformation, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, The Smart Grid, Power Safety Standards, and more.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for companies in Africa to give their employees access to high-quality technical content,” says Vincent Kaabunga, former chair of the IEEE Africa Council, “that will impact productivity and keep organizations competitive in today’s rapidly changing technological world.”

Do you wish to develop and advance the educational level of your staff? Do you want the kind of professional education that will transform and change the way your employees work and contribute to the organization’s growth? If you answer yes to these questions, take advantage of the IEEE Contniu>ED pilot project to improve the technical knowledge and skills of your employees at no cost. This opportunity will be available for only a limited time.