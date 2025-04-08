Africa Launches Historic AI Governance Declaration

Leaders from across the continent convened in Kigali, Rwanda, this week to endorse the Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, a landmark accord aimed at harmonizing national AI strategies with shared continental goals.

The declaration, unveiled at the Global AI Summit on Africa and backed by the Gates Foundation, commits signatories to safeguarding data sovereignty, building digital infrastructure and nurturing a sustainable innovation ecosystem for AI.

Facilitated by Qhala, Smart Africa and Rwanda’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the document reflects input from more than fifty countries and was formally signed by fifty‑four parties, including the African Union. In conjunction with the declaration, stakeholders announced the creation of a USD 60 billion Africa AI Fund to finance research, capacity building and infrastructure projects across the continent.

The summit also secured an endorsement in principle for the formation of the Africa AI Council, which will unite public and private sector representatives to steer policy development and governance. Mandated to accelerate digital transformation, the council will present its operational roadmap at the Transform Africa Summit 2025 in Kigali, reinforcing the continent’s ambition to shape the global AI landscape through cross‑border collaboration and talent development.

Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Faure Gnassingbé of Togo joined H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and AUC Commissioner Lerato Mataboge to launch the declaration. Ministers of ICT including Paula Ingabire of Rwanda, Cina Lawson of Togo, Samuel George Nartey of Ghana, Bosun Tijani of Nigeria and Ibrahim Kalil Konaté of Côte d’Ivoire stressed the importance of inclusive and ethical AI systems that reflect African values and drive socioeconomic development.

Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala, described the declaration as “timely” for an AI ecosystem that remains fragmented and underfunded. She said it would “ensure that Africa takes its place in a leadership role in global AI development” by promoting responsible design and deployment tailored to the continent’s needs. The summit also featured the 2025 AI Research Colloquium, which convened over one hundred top researchers to endorse the Africa Scientific Panel as a continental brain trust.

In partnership with AfCFTA and Google, Qhala hosted a Digital Trade and Regulatory Sandbox Workshop, bringing together forty‑five policymakers, innovators and industry leaders to explore adaptive regulations and investments for scalable AI solutions in health care, trade and beyond. Founded in 2019, Qhala has since led capacity‑building initiatives, ministerial roundtables and pilots of cost‑effective AI infrastructure, with a goal of creating one hundred million jobs by 2032 and aligning with the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Dr Paulin Basinga, Africa Director at the Gates Foundation, affirmed that the Africa AI Council would ensure AI serves development goals by scaling locally grounded solutions to reduce inequalities in health, agriculture and education. Lerato Mataboge added that AI could accelerate the attainment of Agenda 2063, stimulate socio‑economic transformation and preserve Africa’s cultural diversity through innovations in language and public service delivery.

As Africa’s AI landscape evolves, the declaration and accompanying initiatives signal a decisive move toward a unified governance framework. By mobilizing funding, forging partnerships and fostering homegrown talent, the continent aims to secure its rightful place in the global AI revolution and drive inclusive growth for all its citizens.