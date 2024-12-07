Africa Looks to Bridge AI Gap as It Marks 47th African Telecommunications and ICT Day

As Africa commemorated the 47th African Telecommunications and ICT Day, policymakers and ICT stakeholders gathered virtually to discuss the continent’s underrepresentation in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market, which is valued at a staggering USD 16.5 trillion.

The day focused on addressing the barriers to AI growth in Africa and exploring ways to harness its potential for economic transformation.

Kenya’s ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Margaret Ndung’u, expressed concern over Africa’s ongoing brain drain in the field of AI. According to research from the International Development Research Centre, African postgraduates in AI are ten times more likely than their European counterparts to fill data analyst positions in the global north. This migration of talent, she noted, is a significant obstacle for the continent’s ability to leverage AI’s vast opportunities.

Despite these challenges, experts are optimistic about Africa’s AI potential. Projections suggest that by 2030, AI could contribute USD 2.9 trillion to the continent’s economy, boosting annual GDP growth by 3%, lifting 11 million people out of poverty, and creating half a million jobs every year. However, African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Secretary General John Omo pointed out that Africa’s current 2.5% share of the global AI market represents a missed opportunity. He emphasized the importance of closing connectivity gaps and improving access for marginalized groups, particularly women, low-income communities, rural areas, and less educated populations.

Structural barriers continue to hinder Africa’s progress in AI. While only six African nations have implemented data protection laws, challenges such as insufficient digital infrastructure, regulatory gaps, and concerns over AI system safety remain pressing issues.

In an effort to address these challenges, ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau Director Seizo Onoe highlighted the development of over 100 existing AI standards, with 150 more in the pipeline. These standards are crucial for ensuring reliability, fairness, security, and accessibility in AI systems, with AI driving significant breakthroughs in areas like climate action and healthcare.

The African Union (AU) is also taking steps to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies through initiatives such as Make Africa Digital (MAD) and the African Digital Compact (ADC). Mr. Amr Safwat, Chairperson of the AU Experts on AI, urged for the swift adoption of the Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy to help achieve Agenda 2063—Africa’s long-term development blueprint.

The African Telecommunications and ICT Day, held annually on December 7, marks the founding of the ATU in 1977. As a specialized agency of the AU, the ATU plays a key role in advancing Africa’s ICT sector, promoting regional integration, capacity building, and fostering investments in technology across the continent.