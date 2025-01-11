Africa Magic Opens Submissions for 11th Edition of the AMVCAs, Celebrating African Talent and Creativity

Africa Magic, in collaboration with MultiChoice, has officially opened submissions for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Entries began on Monday, December 23, 2024, and will close on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The AMVCAs are Africa’s most prestigious awards, recognising outstanding talent, creativity, and innovation in the continent’s film, television, and entertainment sectors. The awards highlight exceptional storytellers, performers, and production professionals from across Africa.

This year, filmmakers, producers, production companies, and content creators are invited to submit films, made-for-television movies, or television series that were broadcast or publicly screened between December 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024. The awards are an opportunity for these works to be celebrated at an event that continues to grow in importance and prestige within the African entertainment industry.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, shared her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “The AMVCAs have become a beacon of excellence, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling. We are excited to once again open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world.”

This year’s edition promises to be a spectacular celebration, offering a platform for African talent to shine on a global stage. The awards will be broadcast live across Africa Magic channels, giving millions of viewers the chance to experience the glitz and glamour of the event.

For filmmakers, producers, and creators interested in submitting their work, further details and updates can be found on the official AMVCA website at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA. For the latest announcements and news, fans and participants can follow Africa Magic on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @africamagic.

The 11th AMVCAs are set to continue the tradition of recognising the best in African entertainment and storytelling, creating unforgettable memories and shining a light on the continent’s creativity.