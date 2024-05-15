Africa Media To Meet In Ghana

GHANA is set to host the rest of Africa in the 3 Africa Media Convention from 15 to 17 May 2024.

The team of the convention,” Freedom of Expression, Sustainable Development Development, and Environmental Crisis” brings together media experts, scholars, students, journalists, journalists’ unions and associations, editors, public and private sector, including cooperating partners from around the African continent and beyond.

GJA President, Mr. Albert Dwumfour, is the center of the convention and he, made known during a press briefing that currently the GJA, is an affiliate of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and its parent body, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), won the bid to host the Third African Media Convention in Accra, Ghana, in May 2024.

The successful bid of the GJA to host the next convention was announced during the Second Africa Media Convention, which was held in Lusaka, Zambia, from May 11–13, 2023 by the GJA president.

In her remarks, the minister of information MRS Fatimatu Abubakar commended the President of the Ghana Journalists Association for the tremendous development they both have brought to their respective oversight entities.

She stated during briefing pressmen at the Ministry of Information meet the press that, Ghana is prepared to host a successful convention and emphasized that the media Convention will be used as an opportunity to project the Ghanaian story. He called on the Local Organising Committee to use the opportunity of hosting the convention to create space for the public media to reflect on the future of public media in Africa

The African Media Stakeholders’ Convention is a moment of reflection by African media stakeholders on the revolving trends that impede freedom of expression and freedom of the media, most significantly the persistent deterioration of these rights on the continent. It is also an opportunity to recognize those countries and institutions that promote freedom of expression as provided for in various African Union human rights instruments and to raise awareness among political actors on the benefits of a climate conducive to freedom of expression. and over 600 delegates will attend.

SOURCE FRANK OWUSU OBIMPEH