Africa & Middle East Embedded Lending Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2029: Strategic Partnership with Global Players to Drive Financial Inclusion Through Embedded Lending – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa & Middle East Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities – Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Lending industry in the region is expected to grow by 49.5% on annual basis to reach US$1,936.4 million in 2022.

The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$1,936.4 million in 2022 to reach US$8,983.7 million by 2029.

Strategic partnership with global players to drive financial inclusion through embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East region

In the Africa and Middle East region, there is a large proportion of the young population who do not have access to financial services. Targeting such consumer demographics, firms are entering into strategic alliances with global players to drive financial inclusion in the region.

In June 2021, Aafaq Islamic Finance entered into a strategic partnership with The Social Loan Company, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence-powered cutting-edge, big data-driven credit enablement platform company.

Under the collaboration with The Social Loan Company, the firm is planning to launch embedded lending services, thereby offering credit to the underserved young population in the region.

Notably, The Social Loan Company has had a phenomenal upward trajectory through its flagship embedded lending brand CASHe in India over the past four years.

The publisher expects more such strategic alliances with global players in the embedded lending industry over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market in the Africa and Middle East region from the short to medium-term perspective.

Strategic collaboration with online and offline businesses will be the key to driving the growth of embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East

To provide an increasing number of consumers and businesses with embedded lending solutions, the publisher expects that strategic alliances with both online as well as offline businesses will be the major driving factor for the growth of the industry in the Africa and Middle East region. Notably, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms have adopted this strategy widely in the region.

In the Middle East, BNPL firms are aggressively partnering with various businesses across industry verticals. Dubai-based Tabby, for instance, has partnered with 2,000 global brands, which also include small and medium-sized businesses in the region. Similar, Tamara, the Saudi Arabian BNPL firm, has entered into a strategic collaboration with 1,000 merchants to offer consumers short-term loans in the UAE as well as Saudi Arabia.

While the BNPL sector is growing strongly in the online space, the publisher expects that strategic partnerships in the offline space will remain a key factor in driving the industry’s future growth in this region.

This is primarily because businesses are reopening again as the effect of the global pandemic subsides and consumers return to physical stores. Consequently, future growth will be driven by partnerships with offline retailers in the region.

Region and countries included in this report are:

Africa & Middle East

Egypt

Israel

Kenya

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

3 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

3.1 Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

3.2 B2B Lending – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3 B2C Lending – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

4.1 Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

4.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.3 IT & Software Services – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.4 Transport & Logistics – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.5 Manufacturing & Distribution – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.6 Real Estate – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.7 Other – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

5.1 Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

5.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.3 Home Improvement – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.4 Leisure & Entertainment – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.5 Healthcare & Wellness – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.6 Other – Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6 Further Reading

