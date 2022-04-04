Africa Mobile Money Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape Report 2021-2028 Featuring MTN, Orange, M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, & Airtel Money – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa Mobile Money Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Africa mobile money market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.2% during 2022-2028.

This report on Africa mobile money market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the Africa mobile money market by segmenting the market based on technology, business model, transaction type, and country.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mobile money market are provided in this report.

Company Profiles

MTN.

Orange

M-Pesa

Tigo Pesa

Airtel Money

Market Drivers

Growing Mobile Money Providers

High Internet Penetration

Ease of Accessibility

Market Challenges

Cyber Security Threats

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2019

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Technology

USSD

Mobile Wallets

Others

Market by Business Model

Mobile Led Business

Bank Led Business

Market by Transaction Type

Peer to Peer

Bill Payments

Airtime Top-ups

Others

Market by Country

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

Ghana

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibogyk

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900