Africa Mobile Money Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape Report 2021-2028 Featuring MTN, Orange, M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, & Airtel Money – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa Mobile Money Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Africa mobile money market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.2% during 2022-2028.

This report on Africa mobile money market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the Africa mobile money market by segmenting the market based on technology, business model, transaction type, and country.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mobile money market are provided in this report.

Company Profiles

  • MTN.
  • Orange
  • M-Pesa
  • Tigo Pesa
  • Airtel Money

Market Drivers

  • Growing Mobile Money Providers
  • High Internet Penetration
  • Ease of Accessibility

Market Challenges

  • Cyber Security Threats

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2021
  • Historical Period: 2017-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Technology

  • USSD
  • Mobile Wallets
  • Others

Market by Business Model

  • Mobile Led Business
  • Bank Led Business

Market by Transaction Type

  • Peer to Peer
  • Bill Payments
  • Airtime Top-ups
  • Others

Market by Country

  • Tanzania
  • Kenya
  • Uganda
  • Ghana
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibogyk

