Africa Money, DeFi Summit and Amazon Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Africa

The Africa Money and DeFi Summit ,creators of Africa Tech Summit are delighted to announce its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) a subsidiary of Amazon.com, to drive digital transformation in Africa.

With an unmatched legacy of 12 consecutive years as a Gartner Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (CIPS) Magic Quadrant leader, AWS brings its unrivaled expertise to partner with the Africa Money and DeFi Summit West Africa. The partnership is poised to empower entrepreneurs and accelerate economic growth across the continent.

“Africa has leap-frogged in the financial space. This is due to the great impact had by the amazing startups and ecosystem players who have taken it upon themselves to improve the lives of the communities around them. AWS is honored to share in this process and dive deeper into what we have seen working around the globe and in Africa,” said Lawrence Muthoga, Startup Account Executive, Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon Web Services.

As part of this partnership, AWS will host an engaging masterclass session that promises to be a highlight of the summit. Participants can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into emerging trends such as Machine Learning, AI and how to accelerate their Web3 journey on AWS.

Scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2023, at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, Africa Money and DeFi Summit will serve as the backdrop for this collaboration. The summit promises an immersive experience with interactive masterclass sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities. The event will also feature a meeting zone that fosters invaluable interactions between entrepreneurs and investors. Moreover, the Investment Showcase will provide a platform for innovative ventures from across the continent to pitch their solutions to potential backers.

Andrew Fassnidge, founder of the Africa Money and DeFi Summit, shared: “Cloud computing is a transformative force that continues to reshape the future of fintech and Web3 in Africa. AWS is at the forefront of this and consistently pushes the boundaries of what’s possible for ventures across the continent. We are delighted to be partnering with AWS again for the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, underscoring the joint dedication supporting African business and innovation.”