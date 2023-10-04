Africa Monologue Challenge 2023: Finalists Shortlisted for Ultimate Showdown

After receiving a staggering 2,000 entries worldwide, the Africa Monologue Challenge 2023 has announced the shortlisted 50 finalists representing various African countries. With the biweekly online eviction process already underway, the competition is heating up as contestants fiercely vie for a spot in the final 10.

The Africa Monologue Challenge, a platform that celebrates the art of storytelling and performance, has captivated audiences with its unique approach to promoting African development and Pan African unity. The second edition of this exhilarating competition has attracted talented participants from all corners of the globe, each eager to showcase their skills and vie for the title of Africa Monologue Champion.

The initial selection process was not an easy task, with the judges carefully reviewing entries from talented individuals hailing from different African countries. After much deliberation, the top 50 finalists were shortlisted, representing the cream of the crop in African monologue performance.

The ongoing biweekly online eviction process is further intensifying the competition, as each week the finalists receive instructions to submit monologues on various themes. The first theme explored was “liberation,” with an excerpt from the powerful play, The Woman King, captivating audiences. The second eviction monologue focused on “unity,” challenging participants to envision a scenario where a politician gracefully accepts electoral defeat and rally support for nation-building, thereby ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in Africa.

The stakes are high for these talented performers, as only 10 finalists will advance to the final round. These fortunate individuals will have the opportunity to physically compete for the coveted title of Africa Monologue Champion in the captivating land of Uganda.

The maiden edition of the Africa Monologue Challenge was held in Ghana, where Rachael Nduhukire from Uganda emerged as the ultimate victor, claiming the grand prize of $1,000. As a homage to her triumph, Uganda has been chosen as the host country for the 2023 edition. Moreover, a pan-African film will be produced, with Rachael playing the lead role and the remaining ten finalists showcasing their talents in supporting roles.

Ambassador Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers, expressed his excitement for the upcoming projects. In an interview, he shared that the organizers, in collaboration with other stakeholders, are diligently developing a groundbreaking Pan African film. He assured audiences that this movie will authentically capture the essence of African culture, infusing it with an Afrofuturism touch, promising a blockbuster experience for viewers.

According to Mawuko Kuadzi, CEO of MK Casting, preparations for the upcoming events are well underway. He disclosed that the Ghanaian team is gearing up to visit Uganda for location scouting, auditions for the cast, and thorough production planning for both the Pan African film and the subsequent edition of the Africa Monologue Challenge to be held in Uganda next year.

Powered by MK Casting and in partnership with the African Chamber of Content Producers and the Uganda Communication Commission, this year’s Africa Monologue Challenge promises to be a remarkable celebration of African talent, storytelling, and cultural heritage. As the countdown to the final showdown begins, anticipation fills the air, and audiences eagerly await the crowning of the next Africa Monologue Champion.