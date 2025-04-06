Africa Must Assert Economic Independence Amid Global Trade Shifts – Wamkele Mene

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has urged African nations to seize the opportunity to transform current global trade challenges into a platform for deeper continental economic integration and self-reliance.

Speaking at a high-level session with the National Bar Association of the United States, Mene emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships and the role of legal institutions in shaping Africa’s trade future.

“This is a wake-up call,” Mene stated, referencing recent U.S. trade policy signals. “We must accelerate the development of a commercially viable, self-sufficient African market.”

The gathering, held on a Saturday due to scheduling conflicts with a significant AI event on the continent, marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AfCFTA and the National Bar Association.

The agreement is expected to bolster trade dispute settlement mechanisms, build legal capacity, and foster investment ties with U.S. stakeholders.

Mene acknowledged recent achievements under the AfCFTA umbrella, including:

The establishment of a functional dispute settlement mechanism, Progress on the Protocols for Women and Youth in Trade, A new digital trade framework, developed in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Tech Alliance, and The operationalization of a pan-African payment and settlement system aimed at reducing trade costs and empowering SMEs.

He also stressed that Africa’s trade potential must go beyond primary exports like minerals and cashew nuts. “We are more than unprocessed commodities,” Mene said. “We must produce for ourselves, by ourselves, while still engaging globally.”

The Secretary-General highlighted Africa’s strategic importance in the emerging global industrial revolution, citing critical minerals like lithium, three of the top five global producers are African nations, as key to the transition toward electric vehicles and clean energy.

Despite uncertainties surrounding future frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Mene reaffirmed AfCFTA’s commitment to mutual, respectful partnerships.

“We will assert our rights and interests, not from a position of weakness, but from strength,” he declared.

With Africa’s population projected to become the world’s youngest by 2050, and its market potential exceeding $6.1 trillion in consumer and business spending, Mene called on African leaders and partners to align policies with the continent’s growing influence and untapped capabilities.

“This is not about aid,” he concluded. “It’s about equal partnerships. It’s about Africa standing tall in global trade.”